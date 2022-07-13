Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Wednesday on the NewsHour, soaring costs drive inflation increases above expectations yet again. Then, President Biden visits Israel, the first stop of a Middle East trip that is raising questions on diplomacy and human rights. Plus, as more states ban abortion in the U.S., Poland enforces its own new restrictions and threatens jail time against those who help women terminate pregnancies.
