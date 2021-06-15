Biden ends 17-year EU trade dispute escalated by Trump. Here’s how it could impact US jobs

Yamiche Alcindor:

One early product of Mr. Biden's E.U. engagement? A major trade resolution. This morning, the U.S. and E.U. announced they reached an agreement to end a 17-year-long trade dispute. It involves aircraft subsidies for the American company Boeing and the European multinational Airbus.

Former President Trump escalated the U.S.-E.U. trade war. He slapped tariffs on European metals and other goods. Today, U.S. and E.U. officials vowed to end the larger trade dispute.

In Brussels today, U.S. trade Representative Katherine Tai told reporters that the deal will impact 700,000 jobs in the U.S. It comes as China is on track to become a major rival in airplane manufacturing.

After his meetings in Brussels, President Biden flew to Geneva, Switzerland. Tomorrow, he will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin.