Tuesday day on the NewsHour, the U.S. passes 600,000 COVID-19 deaths as more states fully reopen. Then, President Joe Biden meets with European leaders in Geneva to discuss tariffs. We also look ahead at his upcoming high-stakes meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin. And, how a disagreement between a prosecutor and Missouri's attorney general has left a man languishing in prison.
Coronavirus delta variant ‘may hit us pretty hard’ this fall. Here’s what you need to know8 min
Biden ends 17-year EU trade dispute escalated by Trump. Here’s how it could impact US jobs7 min
News Wrap: Tensions rise in Jerusalem as Israeli nationalists march for ‘death to Arabs’4 min
Breaking down the White House strategy to end domestic terrorism9 min
Corruption, cyberattacks and Ukraine among issues Biden promises to challenge Putin on7 min
Two people confessed to a murder Lamar Johnson is in prison for. Politics may keep him in11 min
Record enrollment at Maine college offering diverse learning options post-pandemic7 min
