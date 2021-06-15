What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

June 15, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday day on the NewsHour, the U.S. passes 600,000 COVID-19 deaths as more states fully reopen. Then, President Joe Biden meets with European leaders in Geneva to discuss tariffs. We also look ahead at his upcoming high-stakes meeting with Russia's Vladimir Putin. And, how a disagreement between a prosecutor and Missouri's attorney general has left a man languishing in prison.

