Biden formally introduces his national security team to the nation

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, president-elect Joe Biden and his picks for Cabinet-level positions were all hammering home the point that they are going to see a sea change away from President Trump and his view of America as isolationist and pulling back from the world and going toward this Biden/Harris view of the world as a place where America should again be engaging with our allies, again doing things like leading on climate change, and the policies impacting globally how the environment is handled.

They also, in some ways, were talking about their experience in government. A lot of these picks that Joe Biden went with, they're steeped in government. They're people who are alums of the Obama administration.

Now, there are people, critics that are already saying that some of these people are too elite. We saw Senator Marco Rubio attacking the fact that some of them are Ivy League graduates, saying that they're going to oversee the decline in America.

So, even though Joe Biden is feeling very good about this group of people, you're already starting to see the partisan politics at play. And, of course, many of them are going to be have to be confirmed by the Senate. So, we should watch this space.