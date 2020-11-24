News Wrap: Attacks imminent on Ethiopia’s rebel-held region

In our news wrap Tuesday, more cities and states are reimposing COVID-19 curbs days before Thanksgiving, human rights groups are sounding alarms over Ethiopia’s imminent attack on a rebel region, twin explosions killed 14 people in Afghanistan, and David Dinkins, New York City’s first Black mayor has died.
Judy Woodruff:
In the day's other news: Wall Street made history, powered by the start of the presidential transition, of reports that Joe Biden will name former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary, and by hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.
The Dow Jones industrial average gained nearly 455 points and finished above 30000 for the first time. The Nasdaq rose 156 points, and the S&P 500 added 57.
More cities and states are reimposing COVID curbs two days before Thanksgiving. Los Angeles County officials discussed a stay-at-home order today. And a state judge refused to block a ban on outdoor dining.
California's secretary of health warned that things will get worse.
Mark Ghaly:
Just as we are exceeding our highest ever numbers of cases and beginning to see our hospital systems pressed with COVID beyond where they have ever been pressed before, the idea that the numbers of deaths could exceed where we have been before is also indeed real.
Judy Wodruff:
A number of other states are also hot spots.
We will examine the situation in Wisconsin later in the program.
Human rights groups sounded alarms today over Ethiopia's imminent attack on a rebel nation — region, that is. Government tanks are surrounding Tigray's capital city, and an ultimatum for its surrender expires tomorrow.
In three weeks of fighting, more than 40,000 people have fled from Tigray into neighboring Sudan. An unknown number have been killed.
In Central Afghanistan, twin explosions today killed at least 14 people and wounded 45 more. The roadside bombs blew up at a bazaar in Bamiyan City, an area that had been relatively free of violence. There was no immediate claim of responsibility.
And back in this country, David Dinkins, New York City's first Black mayor, has died. He served one term in the early 1990s, and lost his reelection bid to Rudy Giuliani, as the city battled crime, unemployment, racial violence, and homelessness. David Dinkins was 93 years old.
