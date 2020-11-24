News Wrap: Attacks imminent on Ethiopia’s rebel-held region

Judy Woodruff:

In the day's other news: Wall Street made history, powered by the start of the presidential transition, of reports that Joe Biden will name former Fed Chair Janet Yellen as his Treasury secretary, and by hopes for a coronavirus vaccine.

The Dow Jones industrial average gained nearly 455 points and finished above 30000 for the first time. The Nasdaq rose 156 points, and the S&P 500 added 57.

More cities and states are reimposing COVID curbs two days before Thanksgiving. Los Angeles County officials discussed a stay-at-home order today. And a state judge refused to block a ban on outdoor dining.

California's secretary of health warned that things will get worse.