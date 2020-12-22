Biden issues stark warning to Americans ahead of holidays

Yamiche Alcindor:

That's right.

President-elect Joe Biden really issued a stark warning to Americans, as, of course, 320,000 Americans have now died from the coronavirus pandemic. He said that Americans are going to need to steel their spines and be ready, because he said the darkest days are ahead of us, not behind us.

That, of course, is remarkable, thinking about all the things people lived through in 2020. But he said, I'm going to give it to you straight. I'm going to tell you the truth about this. He said, look, the vaccine, the COVID vaccine, is great, it's promising. We're hoping to get it to as many Americans as possible, but he said the vaccine is not going to stop people from dying.

And he was making, of course, that contrast because President Trump has downplayed the coronavirus pandemic, has been accused of spreading disinformation about the pandemic, so that was Joe Biden in some ways separating himself from the administration that he's going to be taking over from.

He also said that he's willing and wanting to work with Congress to try to get more COVID relief done. Of course, we have been covering this all week, with Lisa giving us the play-by-play. And he said that he — once he comes into office, he wants to see a new bill. He says that this is really just a down payment.

I should remind people that, a few weeks ago, Joe Biden told me that — when I was questioning him, that he wanted to see billions of new dollars poured into the economy, not trillions, but billions.

So, we have to keep watching what exactly he does.