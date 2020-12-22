Congress passes relief bill, impacting millions of Americans

William Brangham:

The bill now awaits President Trump's signature. The COVID-relief measure is expected to impact millions of Americans.

It includes direct payments of $600 each for those earning less than $75,000 a year, supplemental benefits of $300 more each week for 11 weeks for the unemployed — that's over and above state benefits — $25 billion in rental assistance, an extension of the CDC's moratorium on evictions, and $248 billion for the Paycheck Protection Program to help hard-hit small businesses.

It leaves out any aid for state and local governments, as Democrats wanted, and liability protection for businesses, as Republicans wanted.

Meanwhile, as millions of Americans await the stimulus checks, some are waiting for their COVID vaccinations. Elderly residents at a retirement community in Sumter County, Florida, received theirs today. Governor Ron DeSantis vowed to go all out in a state with a large population of seniors: