U.S. and Japan boost cooperation as Marines adapt controversial plan to counter China

Nick Schifrin:

A senior administration official told me the Marines' moves represents a significant posture change and Japan's agreeing to the change reflects a major development in the alliance.

For more on the Marine Corps plan to take on China and redesign their force structure, we turn to retired Lieutenant General Paul Van Riper.

General, thank you very much. Welcome to the program.

We have spoken to a half-dozen three- and four-star retired Marine generals like yourself who voiced concerns about the Marines' plans. You have been particularly public in your criticism.

What are your worries about the vulnerability, the sustainability and the access for these Marines being deployed in the Pacific?

Lt. Gen. Paul Van Riper (RET.), U.S. Marine Corps: The Marines have always been an offensive organization. The few times we have been in the defense, it hasn't gone well.

In fact, there's an analogy. In the Second World War, the Marines had a defense battalion on Wake Island. They weren't able to resupply, to provide any support. And, of course, the island fell, with tremendous casualties and prisoners.

What we're talking about now is putting Marines on islands in the First Island Chain on the Western Pacific. There is no ability logistically — and even the Marine Corps will admit this now — to support them. You won't be able to get casualties out.