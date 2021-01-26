Biden’s latest executive actions take on vaccine distribution, racial inequality

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, President Biden is ramping up vaccine distribution around the country. And he's also pledging to put equity and fighting systemic racism at the center of everything he does.

On the COVID vaccine and the response he's doing, he said he's increasing weekly vaccine supply to states, tribes and territories by 16 percent. He is also increasing the total U.S. vaccine order by 50 percent, from 400 million doses to 600 million doses.

That means he says there is going to be enough vaccines for 300 million Americans by the summer. Of course, the U.S. population is 329 million Americans. So, that's a big deal there.

The other thing is that equity, he said, is important, not just for Americans of color and Black Americans, but for all Americans. He said that we will have a safer and more secure and more prosperous country if we all get together and fight systemic racism.