Senate reaches agreement on filibuster rule, but reform is still on the table

Lisa Desjardins:

I'm happy we hit some fellow nerds' nerves.

Yes, let me go through some of the great questions.

First, I want to raise this excellent one: "When did the filibuster evolved from the marathon 'Mr. Smith Goes to Washington' to the threat of the filibuster that exists now?"

This has happened over time, but we can see, really, the difference is how often the filibuster is used now. If you look at this chart, look at the remarkable rise in the use of the filibuster. This is the number of times each Senate in those years has voted to try and end a filibuster, some years hardly at all. Now we're into the hundreds.

As the Senate has held more and more votes to end the filibuster, this has meant that the filibuster has become a part of everyday life in the Senate. So, senators aren't doing these talkathons anymore, as much as they're just sort of issuing the demand for a filibuster, to close it, and going about their business holding those votes as if it was just a regular, silent, everyday part of life.

Another question that we got, another excellent one: "Who has benefited more from the filibuster over the years, Democrats or Republicans?"

We contacted the Senate Historical Office to talk about this. Now, in the early days of the republic, everyone used the filibuster. But, in the 20th century, in particular, Southern Democrats used the filibuster the most, and they used it to block civil rights legislation and also legislation trying to change racist power structures.

It became part of their operation. And now we know, as it has changed, as it has shifted in the past couple of decades, both parties have used it when they have been in the minority, particularly when we're talking about judicial nominees, as we saw with Supreme Court nominees.

In the past — in the past couple of years, Republicans removed the filibuster specifically so they could get their Supreme Court nominees through.