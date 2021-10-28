Biden lauds House Dem compromise on Build Back Better plan, but Senate approval uncertain

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, before President Biden flew off to Europe, which is where he's on his way to now, he spoke about this issue specifically in the East Room of the White House.

And he said, not everyone got what they wanted. And he was really talking to House progressives, because a lot of this bill, it really is the vision of Senator Joe Manchin, because he was the one who in some ways had a lot of the power in these negotiations. So when you think about what House progressives gave up, and what the president gave up, it's two years free community college. It's also paid family leave.

And when you think about what the president is really saying to his party here, he's saying there are other times that we can get what we want. So he has made the commitment to other lawmakers, as well as to activists, to say, we won't get it in this bill, but we might be able to get it later on.

I should tell you, I spoke to an activist named Jocelyn Frye. She's the incoming president of the National Partnership for Families and Women. And, essentially, it's a large group that advocate for paid family leave. And she said it was disheartening and unconscionable that paid family leave wasn't in this bill, because so much of what working women need in this country is paid family leave. It's time to be able to take care of their families.

And the fact that the United States stands out among all sorts of other countries around the world as not having that for our citizens is something that advocates are really, really upset about, and she was really upset about at the incoming president.

That being said, the president essentially saying, trust me on this. I will be able to get it down the line.