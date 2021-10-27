Paid family leave, billionaire tax likely cut from spending bill over Manchin opposition

Yamiche Alcindor:

Now, the key part of what she said there are specific details and components.

So, in the last hour, we learned, between myself, as well as Lisa Desjardins, our Capitol Hill correspondent, that one big key provision that Democrats wanted in, that progressive Democrats wanted in, is already being seen as likely out of the deal. And that is paid family leave.

Now, the president, as well as progressives, had been initially pushing for 12 weeks of family paid leave, which is, in some ways, mirroring what happens in other countries. That was then whittled down to four weeks. And now, within the last hour, White House officials, as well as Capitol Hill sources, are telling us that is likely out.

And it's out because Senator Joe Manchin does not want it in. And what this is really shaping up to be is really a bill that is mirroring what Joe Manchin wants, rather than what progressive Democrats wants.

Another thing to really look out for in terms of what's being worked out is how to pay for all of this. Now, there was this billionaire tax that had been floated by Senate Democrats. And, today, President Biden, through his White House press secretary, came out and said he was in support of the billionaire tax.

But, again, Senator Manchin came out and said that he was critical of this tax. He said that he did not want to be targeting people. So, again, it seems as though the billionaire tax is dead on arrival. The ink isn't even dry on that sort of provision, but it's already gone. And it's, again, because of Senator Manchin of West Virginia.