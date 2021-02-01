Sweeping new report examines the roots of the U.S. Capitol attack

Jim Rutenberg:

It's basically when the Trump sort of forces or the president himself decides that he's going to plow forward and dispute this election, when, in fact, his legal options are dwindling to the point of nothing.

His own election lawyers at this point have concluded that they don't really have any options. They have not produced evidence of fraud. They have not found anywhere near enough irregularities to overturn a state. They have got a couple small cases left, but they — that same day, they have lost Arizona. Arizona is now out of reach.

And here comes Rudolph Giuliani to tell the president, we're going to keep fighting.

He wants to file these mega-lawsuits that really had questionable legal basis. But they got to float these conspiracy theories about tampered-with voting machines and foreign meddling and democratic deep state malfeasance.

And the president's own lawyers, who, by the way, have pushed in some cases the limits of the law to begin with, have hit their own limit. And they are saying, don't go with these arguments that Mr. Giuliani is making. It is going to be a disaster for you in the courts.

And the president shoves them aside because Rudy Giuliani is telling the president what he wants to hear. And from there, it's off to the races into what becomes a wilder storyline the president pursues, and it gets wilder by the day.