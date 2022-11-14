Biden meets with Chinese president amid heightened tensions between superpowers

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Nick Schifrin
President Biden and Chinese President Xi held their first in-person meeting as the U.S. and China increasingly confront each other over technology, Taiwan and human rights. The two sides did not agree to step back from their respective positions but did commit to managing tensions. Bonnie Glaser and Yun Sun joined Nick Schifrin to discuss the significance of the meeting.
Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.
