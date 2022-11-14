Give to PBS NewsHour now
November 14, 2022PBS NewsHour full episode

Monday on the NewsHour...

Monday on the NewsHour, President Biden meets China's President Xi amid heightened tensions between the world's two most powerful nations. Control of the U.S. House of Representatives still hangs in the balance as more ballots are tallied in tightly contested races. Plus, Ukraine's president visits the liberated city of Kherson, declaring its recapture the beginning of the end of the war.

