Biden meets with G-7 leaders to discuss global vaccinations, taxes on world’s wealthiest

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, there was elbow bumps, instead of elbow pushing, which is what we saw when former President Trump was at the G7. This was a much friendlier, a much more cordial meeting.

That said, there are, as you said, key differences between the U.S. and our European allies. Chief among them is this idea of trade. There are a lot of European leaders who are trying to understand the difference between President Biden's buy American and former President Trump's America first and make America great again slogans.

The other thing to note is that there's this issue of COVID vaccines. We saw today the G7 is going to be donating one billion vaccine doses around the world. But there was real pressure for the U.S. to step up. And, of course, half of those doses are coming for the United States.

The other thing experts tell me that that's a real issue here is the withdrawal from Afghanistan. There are some who think President Biden did not really talk to his European allies enough ahead of that withdrawal announcement. So there are some real issues to talk to there, and, of course, the influence of China among all of these European leaders.