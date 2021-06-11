Friday on the NewsHour...
Segments From This Episode
Biden meets with G-7 leaders to discuss global vaccinations, taxes on world’s wealthiest6 min
News Wrap: FDA orders disposal of 60 million Johnson & Johnson doses from troubled factory5 min
DOJ inspector general launches probe into secret seizure of top Democrats’ phone records4 min
What Texans stand to gain and lose from the redistricting battle now underway4 min
Brooks and Capehart on Biden at the G-7 summit, the Justice Department under Trump12 min
Street art, politics and violence intersect in Northern Ireland8 min
Honoring 5 extraordinary Americans who lost their lives to COVID-193 min
An endangered elephant herd is taking a mysterious trek in China. Are humans to blame?3 min
