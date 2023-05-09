Biden meets with Republicans as U.S. runs up against debt ceiling deadline

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
The full faith and credit of the United States is on the line as President Biden meets with Congressional leaders in an attempt to avoid an unprecedented default. Republicans demand cuts in exchange for lifting the debt ceiling while Democrats maintain any discussion of future spending must be divorced from paying prior debts. Laura Barrón-López and Lisa Desjardins report.
Lisa Desjardins is a correspondent for PBS NewsHour, where she covers news from the U.S. Capitol while also traveling across the country to report on how decisions in Washington affect people where they live and work.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
