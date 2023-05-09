May 9, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour...

Tuesday on the NewsHour, a New York jury finds former President Trump guilty of sexual assault and defamation against journalist E. Jean Carroll. President Biden meets with Congressional leaders of both parties as the U.S. runs up against the deadline to raise the debt ceiling. Plus, community colleges look to boost graduation rates nationwide by paying for student expenses well beyond tuition.

Listen to the Broadcast

Subscribe to the Full Show Podcast

Segments From This Episode

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch