Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, a New York jury finds former President Trump guilty of sexual assault and defamation against journalist E. Jean Carroll. President Biden meets with Congressional leaders of both parties as the U.S. runs up against the deadline to raise the debt ceiling. Plus, community colleges look to boost graduation rates nationwide by paying for student expenses well beyond tuition.
Support Provided By:
Learn more