Biden meets with tech leaders to discuss future and regulation of artificial intelligence

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Audio

In San Francisco, President Biden convened a meeting of artificial intelligence experts to weigh its risks and opportunities and consider the role of the federal government in regulating the technology. Geoff Bennett discussed the meeting with Ryan Calo, a professor of law and information science at the University of Washington.

Listen to this Segment

Geoff Bennett
By —

Geoff Bennett

Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.

@GeoffRBennett

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch