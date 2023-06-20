Biden meets with tech leaders to discuss future and regulation of artificial intelligence

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Geoff Bennett
Geoff Bennett
Leave your feedback
In San Francisco, President Biden convened a meeting of artificial intelligence experts to weigh its risks and opportunities and consider the role of the federal government in regulating the technology. Geoff Bennett discussed the meeting with Ryan Calo, a professor of law and information science at the University of Washington.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Support Provided By:
Learn more