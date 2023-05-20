The promises and potential pitfalls of artificial intelligence in medicine

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Andrew Corkery
Harry Zahn
Artificial intelligence is finding its place in all sorts of scientific fields, and health care is no exception. Programs are learning to answer patients’ medical questions and diagnose illnesses, but there are problems to be worked out. Dr. Isaac Kohane, editor-in-chief of the New England Journal of Medicine and chair of Harvard’s department of biomedical informatics, joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Andrew Corkery is a national affairs producer at PBS News Weekend.
