Biden names health care advisers who will inherit a worsening pandemic

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, the president took today to really take a victory lap and brag about the fact that he was able, he says, to oversee this really speedy vaccine distribution and development.

He wanted to make the case that, even though he is in the waning days of his presidency, that he is someone who was doubted and that people should really give him credit.

What we know also is that he signed this executive order. It's supposed to be about putting Americans first, with the idea of Americans being prioritized over countries. Trump administration officials also tell me that there is also some part of this executive order that also means that the U.S. will be helping other countries that are vulnerable populations, possibly developing countries.

The thing that's interesting here, though, is that the president was continuing to also talk about the fact that he doesn't know which administration is going to be next. He was specifically questioned about the idea that the Trump administration didn't invite the Biden transition team to this vaccine summit.

And he said, well, we don't know which administration is going to be next.

Of course, Judy, we do know. President-elect Biden is the projected winner. He is going to be coming into office on January 20. But even with the president talking about the vaccine, he was still layering in the false claims that the election was stolen from him.