Britain rolls out a vaccine, but what will distribution look in the U.S.?

Alex Azar:

So, Judy, what Pfizer is telling you is simply inaccurate.

Unfortunately, they seem to be wanting to do contract negotiations in the media and thinking that this can somehow pressure us.

Let me — let me lay out what happened here. Back in July, before they had even initiated phase three clinical trials, we contracted with Pfizer to buy 100 million doses of vaccine sight unseen if it got approved by the FDA. Regardless of efficacy, safety, whatever else standards, as long as the FDA approved it, we agreed to buy it, as long as they could deliver by the end of March.

They refused to commit to any other production or delivery by a time certain. So, we did a 500 million dose option on top of that that we could then negotiate and execute against, because I'm certainly not going to sign a deal with Pfizer giving them $10 billion to buy vaccine that they could deliver to us five, 10 years hence. That doesn't make any sense.

And that's on top of, of course, the five other companies that we secured 100 million doses from each.

In early October, again, before we saw phase three data, we commenced negotiations with Pfizer to extend, to do one of those options on vaccines. They still resisted giving us any date by which they would do it. We're making progress. We have made it clear, though, we will use every power of the Defense Production Act to ensure the American people's needs are satisfied.

And I'm very confident that we will get the vaccine we need and want from Pfizer.