Biden names key climate officials in departure from Trump

Judy Woodruff:

President-elect Biden has said that tackling climate change, the environment and greener energy is a top priority of his administration.

And, today, he filled out the rest of the team that will be taking the lead on these issues.

The "NewsHour"s Yamiche Alcindor reports that New Mexico Representative Deb Haaland is Mr. Biden's pick to be interior secretary. If confirmed, she would be the first Native American to lead the department or to be in the Cabinet, and she would be overseeing a big piece of nation's natural resources, including tribal lands.

John Yang looks at what the Biden picks bring to the table.