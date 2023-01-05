Biden plan expels more migrants entering U.S. illegally, expands asylum applications

Amna Nawaz:

The White House today unveiled a new immigration plan that will increase expulsions at the U.S.-Mexico border. The plan cracks down on those who enter the country illegally, but also allows 30,000 migrants from Cuba, Venezuela, Nicaragua, and Haiti to enter the country each month as part of a humanitarian parole program.

The president and his homeland security secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, spoke today.

Joe Biden, President of the United States: The actions we're announcing today will make things better, will make things better, but will not fix the border problem completely. There's more that has to be done.

Alejandro Mayorkas, U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security: If individuals from these countries attempt to cross the U.S. border without authorization or the Mexico or Panama borders, after today, they will not be eligible for this new legal pathway.

So, the message is clear. Individuals should stay where they are and apply for these processes from there.