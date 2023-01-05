January 5, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Thursday on the NewsHour...

Thursday on the NewsHour, the GOP divide leaves the House of Representatives leaderless for a third day after Kevin McCarthy again fails to garner the votes to become speaker. President Biden announces plans to expel more migrants entering the U.S. illegally and allow more people to apply for asylum. Plus, two years after Jan. 6, a network of intelligence gathering centers comes under scrutiny.

