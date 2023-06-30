Biden pledges alternative plan after Supreme Court strikes down student debt relief

Geoff Bennett:

Good evening, and welcome to the "NewsHour."

We are following two major decisions on the final day of the Supreme Court's term. The justices struck down President Biden's plan to cancel more than $400 billion in student loan debt for millions of borrowers. The court also ruled that a Colorado Web site designer can refuse to create a Web site for a same-sex couple on First Amendment grounds.

Justice Neil Gorsuch wrote in the majority opinion: "Colorado seeks to force an individual to speak in ways that align with its views, but defy her conscience about a matter of major significance."

We start our coverage again tonight with "NewsHour" Supreme Court analyst Marcia Coyle.

Thank you for being with us.