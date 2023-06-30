Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
June 30, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Friday on the NewsHour...

Friday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court strikes down President Biden's student debt relief and sides with a web designer who refused service for gay weddings. A State Department report says the U.S. failed to plan for worst-case scenarios before the fall of the Afghanistan government. Plus, GOP presidential candidates appear at an event run by a group with ties to far-right extremist groups.

Segments From This Episode

