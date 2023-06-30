Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Friday on the NewsHour, the Supreme Court strikes down President Biden's student debt relief and sides with a web designer who refused service for gay weddings. A State Department report says the U.S. failed to plan for worst-case scenarios before the fall of the Afghanistan government. Plus, GOP presidential candidates appear at an event run by a group with ties to far-right extremist groups.
