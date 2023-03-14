Biden pushes for more background checks, crackdown on gun dealers violating existing laws

Amna Nawaz:

President Biden traveled to Monterey Park, California, today, where a mass shooting in January killed 11 people. While there, he announced an executive order to tackle gun violence, building on the bipartisan Safer Communities Act that he signed last year.

Already this year, there have been at least 110 mass shootings in the U.S. and more than 8,000 gun deaths, according to the nonprofit Gun Violence Archive.

White House correspondent Laura Barrón-López brings us up to speed now.

Laura, good to see you.

So tell us about the president's announcement today. What exactly did he announce?