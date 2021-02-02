Biden rolls back Trump’s immigration policies with a raft of initiatives

Yamiche Alcindor:

After several days of delays, this afternoon, the Senate confirmed him.

Biden's orders were praised by several groups, including the Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service, an organization advocating for separated families. It called the president's actions a monumental first step. The group said — quote — "It is incumbent upon all of our elected officials to end the rampant separation and detention of migrants."

The American Civil Liberties Union tweeted — quote — "Biden must reunite all separated families in the U.S., and we can't stop there. These families deserve citizenship and care."

White House officials say no one knows just how many children remain separated from their families. Federal court documents put the number at more than 600. Biden aides say it could be up to 1,000.

Biden will be looking into whether some families, including parents deported without their children, will be given some sort of legal status in the United States. Today's executive actions also order a review of the Trump policies that restricted legal immigration. Those include the remain-in-Mexico program that sent more than 60,000 asylum seekers back to Mexico to wait for their claims to be processed in U.S. courts.

Many have been forced to wait in dangerous conditions. Some have even been kidnapped and killed. The Biden administration already announced it will no longer enroll new asylum seekers in the program, but it remains unclear what will happen to those already enrolled.

Also today, President Biden ordered a review of the so-called public charge rule. It denies green cards to immigrants who might require taxpayer-funded financial assistance.

Meanwhile, President Biden continues his push for a $1.9 trillion COVID-19 stimulus package.