Democrats and Republicans prepare arguments for Trump’s second impeachment trial

Lisa Desjardins:

That's right.

This unprecedented second impeachment trial for a U.S. president.

Let's start with the House Democrats, their brief on exactly the case they're going to lay out, an 80-page pretrial brief.

Judy, I want to pull out one quote that kind of lays out what Democrats are arguing here. They say: "President Trump's effort to extend his grip on power by fomenting violence against Congress was a profound violation of the oath he swore. If provoking an insurrectionist riot is not an impeachable offense, it is hard to imagine what would be."

Essentially, Democrats in the House are laying out a case where President Trump's own words were responsible for and intentional to try and cause a riot at the U.S. Capitol to stop the election of President Joe Biden.

They also lay out a case where they say there is precedent for impeaching a former officer.

Now, let's go to the president's case. His relatively new attorneys filed a 14-page answer. Their fuller brief, more lengthy brief, is expected next week. But this is a first glimpse of what his attorneys will be arguing in court.

And, Judy, they are planning to argue that the president was under his First Amendment protections to express his belief that the election was suspect, in their words.

Let's go to a quote from this document. Those attorneys write that: "Insufficient evidence exists upon which a reasonable jurist could conclude that the 45th president's statements were accurate or not. And he therefore denies that they were false," essentially saying that the president could have been right about the election.

And, in addition, of course, his attorneys argue that this is a moot point, because they say that there is not enough constitutional justification for trying a now former president.