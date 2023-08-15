Biden takes economic message on the road amid questions about his re-election campaign

The Biden administration is barnstorming the country this week to mark the one-year anniversary of their landmark Inflation Reduction Act. Recent indicators of a growing economy are key to President Biden's message as he heads into the 2024 election. Laura Barrón-López reports.

