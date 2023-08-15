Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Tuesday on the NewsHour, former President Trump and 18 others are indicted in Georgia for attempts to overturn the results of the 2020 election. President Biden takes his economic message on the road as questions linger about his re-election campaign. Plus, life in Afghanistan remains dire amid firm Taliban control two years after the fall of the American-backed government.
