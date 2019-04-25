Biden takes on Trump’s character in 2020 announcement

Judy Woodruff:

The long-time centrist has since taken more progressive positions. But, Biden is also guaranteed to face criticism by liberals for his role as chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee in 1991, when Attorney Anita Hill testified that then-Supreme Court nominee Clarence Thomas had sexually harassed her. Lawmakers from both parties then eviscerated Hill's testimony.

Recently, Biden has also faced allegations of inappropriately touching women and not respecting their personal space. Biden didn't apologize, but said he would do better.

At times gaffe prone, this is Biden's third attempt at the presidency. His 1988 bid was marked by allegations of plagiarism. After a short 2008 presidential bid, Biden agreed to run as Barack Obama's vice presidential nominee.

And, while Biden helped to win over the Obama coalition of black and Northern white voters that helped win the White House in 2008 and again in 2012, he faces now a serious challenge from Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders and a host of rising, younger progressive Democrats.

President Trump took note of Biden's announcement today and the bruising primary that awaits him. Mr. Trump tweeted, quote: Welcome to the race, Sleepy Joe.