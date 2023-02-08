Biden talks economy, China, political division in exclusive interview with Judy Woodruff

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Judy Woodruff
Tess Conciatori
Saher Khan
Fresh off his State of the Union address, President Biden sat down with Judy Woodruff for an interview that touched on the economy, relations with China, the coming political season and her new project on the country’s divisions called “America at a Crossroads.”
Geoff Bennett:
Fresh off his State of the Union address, President Biden left Washington for Wisconsin today.
Amna Nawaz:
It's part of a new White House push to get out of D.C. to highlight the economy and investments in infrastructure and blue-collar jobs.
Our own Judy Woodruff was on the ground with him in Madison — Judy.
Judy Woodruff:
Hi, Amna and Geoff.
So, early this afternoon, the president toured a union job training site here in DeForest, Wisconsin, just north of Madison, where he underlined his support for trade workers and for training programs. This is all part of the White House push, his push to grow the middle class by creating jobs for people that don't require a four-year college degree.
Shortly after that, I sat down with him right here for a long-delayed and wide-ranging conversation. We touched on the state of the economy. We talked about my new project, the country's deep divisions. We're calling it America at a Crossroads. And we also talked about the coming political season.
Mr. President, thank you very much for talking with us.
Joe Biden, President of the United States: Happy to be here.
We are in Wisconsin, but let me ask you first about last night, the State of the Union.
You're getting a lot of attaboys today from your fellow Democrats, who are saying, you showed energy, optimism, you stood up to the Republicans. They were yelling at you. Some of them were calling you a liar.
Did you expect that kind of reaction?
Joe Biden:
From the folks that did it, I was.
The vast majority of Republicans weren't that way. But the — there's — there's still a significant element of what I call the MAGA Republicans, the make America great again Republicans.
And it's — I didn't — I kind of anticipated it, but there were an awful lot of — the speaker was gracious. And so as — you know, there were a lot of the members.
You almost seemed to be enjoying the back-and-forth. Were you enjoying it?
Well, as you know, Judy, I spent most of my career with the Congress and members of the Congress.
I know — I know the place well. I know the system well. And I always feel comfortable when I'm up on the Hill, for real. Did it most of my life. Wasn't too bad at it either.
(LAUGHTER)
Well, here we are, as we said, in Wisconsin.
You have just given a talk to a group of union members. This place where we're sitting is all about training folks in construction work, union work. When you think about the — what is it, a trillion dollars worth of money that's going to come from the Inflation Reduction Act, the infrastructure legislation, the CHIPS manufacturing bill, a trillion dollars, how do you see that making a difference?
There's a lot more than that. It's going to make a gigantic difference.
Look, we have already created 800,000 manufacturing jobs just in two years. That's more jobs and anyone's created — anyway. And we paid for it all. We actually reduced the debt — the deficit by $1.7 trillion over two years.
And what it's about is, it's about giving working folks a chance. And I don't mean just labor. I mean, look, you have heard — probably heard me say before, I have never been a big fan of trickle-down economics. The family I was raised in didn't — a lot didn't trickle down to our table.
But the middle class is — when it does well, everybody does well. So my goal was — when I got elected, was to — and I campaigned on this — build from the bottom up in the middle out. When that happens, the poor have a chance up, and the middle class does well, and the wealthy always do well.
So…
And this — these jobs, these kinds of jobs, what effect do you think this will have on working-class Americans, who, frankly, more and more of them are voting Republican?
Well, it will have a profound effect.
I mean, look, all the — just as I was told we were going to lose big the last election, in the off-year election, and I said we weren't, just as we were told I wasn't going to be able to pass the Inflation Reduction Act, or the CHIPS, we passed them all.
And what's happening now is, people don't — understandably, don't realize all that were passed back in June, July, August, September is only coming to fruition now.
For example, Judy, we pay the highest drug prices of any nation in the world.
Yes.
Yet people didn't know until January, even though we talked about it since last summer, that prescription drugs for — costs were going to go down and, for example, insulin.
Insulin for seniors, instead of being 400 or 500 bucks a month, is now $35 a month. And people are going, whoa. And there's so much more to come. And, look, I think we start off with a proposition — I do, anyway — that the vast majority of Americans don't think that tax system is fair, I mean, the vast majority, including relatively well-off suburbanites.
The idea you got 1,000 trillionaires, and they pay less as a percentage of their income than a schoolteacher does? I mean, so there's a lot going on. We got a lot passed. And it's now just going to start to roll out.
And I want to ask you about that, because the picture you painted last night, unemployment record low, the growth, the economy, what is it, inflation is coming down, incomes are rising.
And yet, when you — you mentioned the polls. When you look at the polls, CBS poll, 64 percent of Americans think the economy is in bad shape. There's an NBC poll; 71 percent think the country is on the wrong track.
Why the disconnect?
Because the know — the polls don't matter anymore.
You got to make, what, 40, 50 calls on a cell phone to get someone to answer a poll? Even the pollsters — you talk to them. Ask them what they think about the — look…
So, you don't think it's your policy?
Oh, I know the policy…
Failure to communicate?
By the way, if you ask the same thing, do they support the — rebuilding the infrastructure of America, overwhelmingly, they support. Ask anybody.
Do they support the CHIPS and Science ACT? We have attracted $300 billion in investments. We invented these chips. They're coming back to America. We're going to be the leaders again. When you ask them about whether or not they think they're paying too — too much for drug prices, overwhelmingly yes.
So, it's all just — look, people have been through hell the last several years, the last five years. In the pandemic, we lost a million people dead.
And so, every time you turn on the news, are you reporting any positive news?
I'm not — I don't mean you personally. Editorially.
Right. Right.
And so you turn on the television, and everything's down.
And so people understand we're down.
So when people — the Gallup poll saying most Americans think, next year, the economy is going to be bad, do you think there's going to be a recession…
No.
… this year?
No, or next year.
From the moment I got elected, how many of the experts were saying, within the next six months, there's going to be recession?
So, I am launching a reporting project for the "NewsHour" looking at why the country is so divided politically, culturally.
What do you think? Why do you think it is?
Well, I think it's a number of reasons.
Number one, I think that we — there was a deliberate effort by the last guy to the play on people's fears and to appeal to base instincts. I mean, it's just — it's not who we are. But people are — I also noticed a fair amount of Republicans standing up last night and clapping.
For example, when I pointed out that some Republicans are talking about eliminating Medicare, they said, no, no, no. I said, oh, OK. That means all of you are for supporting Medicare? Everybody, raise your hand. They all raised their hand.
So, guess what? We accomplished something. If they — unless they break their word, there's going to be no cuts in Medicare or Social Security.
My point is, I think it's the way we talk to each other. And I think — look, I think what happened was that the party started to take for granted ordinary blue-collar workers. And they really got hurt. They got hurt the previous four or five years. And everything went wrong in our — in their lives.
And look at all the factories that have closed and left the United States. Look at all the things that have happened. But they're coming back now. And we — I just got to make sure that everybody knows what we have done, watch how it unfolds, and see what happens.
You came to Washington, to the Senate, 50 years ago. This was just before Watergate, but there had been assassinations, Vietnam War, civil rights struggles.
Do you think now is worse than then? How do you compare it?
I don't think it was better or worse.
I think what happened was, then, we had a different set of problems. But we didn't have many people playing on — on the fears of the American people. There was this genuine debate about and discord about the war in Vietnam. The civil rights movement, which got me involved with politics in the first place, was just reaching the culmination point, where we began to — we passed the Civil Rights Act and a number of things.
So I think it's — I think it's a process. And I think that most Americans are of the view that we have gotten — it's just gotten too mean. It's gotten too personal, gotten too divisive.
And I think one of the things they — the message they sent this last election was, come on, work together, get something done for us.
And, speaking of that, this last session of Congress, as you said last night, a lot was accomplished, including bipartisan, in a bipartisan way.
This session coming up right now is different. You have got a Republican majority in the House, a number of supporters of former President Trump.
Realistically, Mr. President, what do you think you can get done, I mean, assuming the debt limit issue gets resolved?
I think we can get a lot done.
What do you think you can get done?
I think the American public — I think when we vote on whether or not to extend the Medicare benefit — I mean, the health care benefits to ordinary Americans, not just on Medicare and Medicaid, I think when we're going to see that we say that insulin should be available at 35 bucks for every American out there, I think you're going to see a lot of things done, because people are becoming aware of what we can do and starting to see those things happening.
And one of the reasons I'm here at this facility, the laborers now, most people think that, we're going to be a laborer. Well, you just sign up, you show up. They have four years' apprenticeships to become a laborer. It's like going to college again — not again. It's like going to college.
You're the best-trained workers in the world. And, for example, when I asked the…
But do you think you can get those things through that you just described?
Oh, I know I can.
With Republican…
By the way, we got them through. The things I'm talking about, we have already gotten through.
Right.
And I think it's a matter of just demonstrating what we have done.
One of the things Republicans say is a priority for them is investigating your family, your son Hunter, your brother Jim.
They talk about access that they say others have gotten because of you, because of your political success. How do you — how do you plan to deal with that?
The public is not going to pay attention to that.
They want these guys to do something. If the only thing they can do is make up things about my family, it's not going to go very far.
I want to ask you about foreign policy, a few things to ask you about.
Sure.
This Chinese surveillance balloon that went across the country, you ordered our military to — fighter jets to shoot it down off the coast of South Carolina.
But Republicans are saying you looked weak. Mike Gallagher, the congressman, said it was…
He's an impressive guy, isn't he?
… inexplicable that you didn't shoot it down earlier. Marco Rubio said it was dereliction of duty not to immediately tell the public about this.
Look, I told — it's now public I told the military I wanted to shoot it down when it was safe to do it.
They said it was unsafe to do it over land. They said they could learn a lot in the meantime by watching it go across the country. As soon as they had a chance to shoot it down over water, they did, and they're recovering major pieces of it to determine if we can learn anything from what they — what they garnered and what kind of equipment they had.
You know, there were several of these balloons that — during the last administration that they didn't even know they were there. They didn't even do anything about them.
So, look, I just think that the idea that it was a dereliction of duty is — I think, is a bizarre notion. China knows exactly that — what the deal is with us.
So, China today is saying they feel smeared, that you smeared them and their leader in your remarks last night.
Have relations now between the U.S. and China taken a big hit, frankly?
No. No.
How do you know?
I know. I talk to them.
You have talked to Xi Jinping?
Talked to Xi Jinping before. I — and our team talks to their people.
During this and since?
Yes, I have to. I haven't talked to him during this.
Oh.
But, look, I mean, the idea shooting down a balloon that is gathering information over America and — is — and that break — that makes relations worse?
Look, I made it real clear to Xi Jinping that we're going to compete fully with China, but we're not going to look — we're not looking for conflict. And that's been the case so far. China wants for — it has — let me put it another way, as I said.
Can you think of any other — and you're very informed on foreign policy. Can you think of any other world leader who would trade places with Xi Jinping? Not a joke. Can you think of any that would? I can't think of one.
This man has enormous problems, enormous — he has also great potential. But, so far, he has to — he has an economy that's not functioning very well. He's in a situation where he is — for example, everybody assumed that China would be all in with Russia in Ukraine, helmet to helmet.
They're not all in.
Matter of fact, I called them this summer to say — this is not a threat, just an observation. Look what's happened to Russia; 600 American corporations have pulled out of Russia, from McDonald's to Exxon. And I said, you have told me all along that the reason why you need the relationship with the United States and Europe is so they would invest in China.
I said, who's going to invest in China if you engage in the same kind of deal? You notice there's not that much going on there.
Ukraine, you mentioned that.
You — we heard what you said last night, but we now also hear from Jim Jordan…
… who is the Republican congressman, that maybe some of the money being spent in Ukraine should go for American citizens.
We heard Kevin McCarthy say — raise — begin to raise questions about it. It's now been $100 billion, somewhere in that area, the U.S. has spent on Ukraine.
You said to the ambassador last night, we're with you until — you said, as long as it takes.
Does that mean this is an open-ended commitment?
This is a firm commitment.
Look, when's the last — these guys, Jordan or whoever you mentioned, the idea that the Russian military, with over 100,000 forces, would invade and try to maraud Ukraine, and us stand by and do nothing? Come on.
And what I have done, and I think — I'm very proud of it — I have been able to unite NATO completely. He was convinced NATO would collapse, NATO would not be engaged.
I have been able to get our Asian allies to join with the Europeans, in terms of taking on Russia, whether or not so — I mean, we are — we have a better relationship and tighter control over our destiny now than we have ever had.
And we have Germany increasing their budget by over 2 percent. You have Japan doing the same thing. You have — I mean, I just don't — I mean, if these guys don't want to help Ukraine, I get it they don't want to do that. But what are they going to do when Ukraine rolls — when Russia rolls across Ukraine or into Belarus or anywhere else?
So, is it open-ended for now?
Yes, it is.
Look, there's no way that Putin is going to be able to — quote — he's already lost Ukraine. The idea that he's ever going to be able to occ — well, here's what he thought. He thought that, if he invaded Ukraine, first of all, they would get a welcome by every Russian speaker, they would say, come on in.
Secondly, he thought what would happen is that NATO would collapse, NATO would not do anything.
They'd be afraid to act.
Then he thought — anyway, go down the line. None of that's happening.
Two other quick questions, Mr. President.
Classified documents, it's clear there's a difference between the way you have handled this and former President Trump. You have cooperated with Archives, with the FBI.
But I want to ask you about — quickly about what you said last September. You said just possessing classified documents is, you said, totally irresponsible.
So, what was totally irresponsible about the fact that you had some?
What — they have informed me not to speak of this issue to any way try to prejudice the investigation that's going on.
But what I was talking about was what was laid out. All these documents were top secret, code word and all the rest. I'm not at liberty — and I'm not even sure — I made voluntarily — no one's had to threaten to do anything — voluntary opened every single aperture I have with house, offices, everything, for them to come and look and spend hours searching my home, invited them.
Nobody — and so — and, to the best of my knowledge, the kinds of things they picked up are things that are from 1974, stray papers. There may be something else. I don't know.
But one of the things that happened is that what was not done well is, as they packed up my offices to move them, they didn't do the kind of job that should have been done to go thoroughly through every single piece of literature that's there.
But I will just let the investigation have — you know, decide what's going on. And we will see what happens.
Last question, Mr. President.
It — every indication you're running for reelection. You haven't announced yet. Democrats, though, as you — I'm sure you know, are saying, we wonder about his age.
You would be 82 the date of the next election, 86 if you're successful and elected and finish that term. Does it give you any concern?
Watch me. That's all I can say.
I mean, it goes from one extreme to the other. Last night, I was — well, I heard that people were saying, well, just watch Biden. My God, age is not an issue anymore.
It's — look, I'm a great respecter of fate. I would be completely, thoroughly honest with the American people if I thought there was any health problem, anything that would keep me from being able to do the job.
And so we will see. But I just — I think people have to just watch me.
It sounds like you're running.
I haven't made that decision. It's my intention, I think, but I haven't made that decision firmly yet.
Mr. President, thank you very much.
Thank you, Judy.
Thank you.
Judy Woodruff is a senior correspondent and the former anchor and managing editor of the PBS NewsHour. She has covered politics and other news for five decades at NBC, CNN and PBS.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
