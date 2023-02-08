Biden talks economy, China, political division in exclusive interview with Judy Woodruff

Joe Biden:

Well, I think it's a number of reasons.

Number one, I think that we — there was a deliberate effort by the last guy to the play on people's fears and to appeal to base instincts. I mean, it's just — it's not who we are. But people are — I also noticed a fair amount of Republicans standing up last night and clapping.

For example, when I pointed out that some Republicans are talking about eliminating Medicare, they said, no, no, no. I said, oh, OK. That means all of you are for supporting Medicare? Everybody, raise your hand. They all raised their hand.

So, guess what? We accomplished something. If they — unless they break their word, there's going to be no cuts in Medicare or Social Security.

My point is, I think it's the way we talk to each other. And I think — look, I think what happened was that the party started to take for granted ordinary blue-collar workers. And they really got hurt. They got hurt the previous four or five years. And everything went wrong in our — in their lives.

And look at all the factories that have closed and left the United States. Look at all the things that have happened. But they're coming back now. And we — I just got to make sure that everybody knows what we have done, watch how it unfolds, and see what happens.