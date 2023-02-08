Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Wednesday on the NewsHour, President Biden discusses his vision for the second half of his term and how he plans to tackle those goals with a divided congress. Rescue workers pull more people from the rubble after the major earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Plus, we look at how LeBron James changed the game as he passes Kareem Abdul-Jabbar to become the NBA's all-time leading scorer.
