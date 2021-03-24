Biden tasks Harris with diplomatic efforts to stem migration amid growing border influx

Amna Nawaz:

Hi, Judy.

Well, I think it's clear, obviously, the efforts made by the Biden administration are very much welcome, certainly for us as journalists. We have been among the many journalists at the "NewsHour" asking for access, not just to those shelters run by HHS you mentioned where unaccompanied minors are held, but also to the Border Patrol facilities that are run by Homeland Security.

And that is where we know the backup of unaccompanied minors coming across in larger numbers, now we know that's where the backup is.

But when you look at the families, when you talk to the families on the ground on both sides of the border, what we're seeing is that we shouldn't expect those numbers of unaccompanied children to decrease anytime soon. And here's why.

There's that rule we keep hearing about, Title 42, which is related to the pandemic, basically put into place by the previous administration, so that officials can immediately expel people. Everyone is denied entry, the vast majority of people crossing the Southern border.

The Biden administration has kept that in place. And that means that the backup on the other side of the border continues to grow. People are being expelled time and time again. We're hearing from local officials about very high rates of recidivism.

Parents on the other side increasingly telling us they're so desperate and frustrated they are considering sending their children alone. And it's not just the parents. It's the kids themselves sometimes. We actually met a mother from Guatemala today who was here in a shelter on the El Paso side. She just made her way across today.

But her teenage son and she had been stuck in Mexico for over a year before one day he decided it was too much. Without telling her, he decided to cross alone. And he made his way into the United States, was held in the shelter system for about 22 days, and eventually reunited with family.

But we are increasingly hearing stories like this — Judy.