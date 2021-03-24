Wednesday on the NewsHour, our team is at the southern border as Congress and the Biden administration confront what is at stake with immigration reform. Then, two mass shootings expose the prevalence of firearm violence in the U.S. and the struggle to stop the trauma. Plus, we cover abuse in the military as leaders look to spur ideas from soldiers to stop sexual assault.
Segments From This Episode
Biden tasks Harris with diplomatic efforts to stem migration amid growing border influx9 min
News Wrap: Senators clash over Dem. elections bill Republicans deem partisan5 min
Labor Secretary Walsh to prioritize American Rescue Plan, focus on ‘building back better’9 min
How personal experience is guiding this military corp’s attempt to combat sexual assault5 min
Sen. Gillibrand: sexual assault in military an ‘epidemic’ that’s getting worse7 min
Last week saw mass shootings across the U.S. Could they be a springboard for gun control?8 min
As Evanston, Illinois approves reparations for Black residents, will the country follow?5 min
A Brief But Spectacular take on the value of caregivers in America4 min
