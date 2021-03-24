What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

March 24, 2021PBS NewsHour full episode

Wednesday on the NewsHour...

Wednesday on the NewsHour, our team is at the southern border as Congress and the Biden administration confront what is at stake with immigration reform. Then, two mass shootings expose the prevalence of firearm violence in the U.S. and the struggle to stop the trauma. Plus, we cover abuse in the military as leaders look to spur ideas from soldiers to stop sexual assault.

