Biden to balance human rights and Middle East realities in trip to the region

President Biden this week is making his first trip to the Middle East as president with stops in Israel, the West Bank and Saudi Arabia. But It will take delicate diplomacy for an administration that’s promised to make human rights central to its foreign policy as it tries to lower gas prices and advance cooperation. Shibley Telhami, of the Brookings Institution, joins Nick Schifrin to discuss.

Nick Schifrin is the foreign affairs and defense correspondent for PBS NewsHour, based in Washington, D.C. He leads NewsHour's foreign reporting and has created week-long, in-depth series for NewsHour from China, Russia, Ukraine, Nigeria, Egypt, Kenya, Cuba, Mexico, and the Baltics. The PBS NewsHour series "Inside Putin's Russia" won a 2018 Peabody Award and the National Press Club's Edwin M. Hood Award for Diplomatic Correspondence. In November 2020, Schifrin received the American Academy of Diplomacy’s Arthur Ross Media Award for Distinguished Reporting and Analysis of Foreign Affairs.

@nickschifrin
Ali Rogin is a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.

