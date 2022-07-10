Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, President Biden balances human rights and Middle East reality in his first trip to the region since taking office. Then, how finding accurate facts about abortion has become more difficult in post-Roe America. Plus, we talk to Afghan war veteran Jason Kander about coping with post-traumatic stress.
