Biden to send more weapons to Ukraine in fight against Russia, welcome refugees

Amna Nawaz:

Well, more American weapons will soon be on the way to Ukraine. President Biden made that announcement today, as Ukrainian forces brace for a tough fight with Russia's military across Eastern Ukraine.

Biden also announced a new program for Americans to sponsor Ukrainians who want to come to the U.S., part of his commitment to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainian refugees.

In the meantime, the Russian siege of Mariupol continues, and new evidence emerged of mass graves outside the nearly flattened city.

Special correspondent Willem Marx reports.