Why the DOJ is appealing a judge’s decision to drop transportation mask mandates

Amna Nawaz:

After a judge struck down the federal mask mandate for public transportation, the CDC says it still recommends masking. Yesterday, the Department of Justice appealed that decision.

For more on all of this, I'm joined by White House COVID response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha.

Dr. Jha, welcome back to the "NewsHour." Thanks for making the time.

So, the judge that struck down that mandate said the CDC was exceeding its authority. As we mentioned, DOJ is now appealing.

But if the government loses that appeal, doesn't that kind of shut down the CDC's public health authority and your options in the future? Isn't that — in your view, is that a risk worth taking?