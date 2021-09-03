Biden visits Louisiana as Gulf Coast, Northeast recover from Ida’s toll

Judy Woodruff:

The death toll from Ida grew today, and first responders in some places went door to door to draw up lists of the missing. At least 49 people were killed in five states in the Northeast, including at least 25 in the state of New Jersey.

President Biden traveled to Louisiana today to see the devastation from Ida, which first hit the Gulf Coast as a hurricane nearly a week ago, about 816,000 people in the region without power, and many without water. But hopes grew for restoring some of that next week.

Roby Chavez, our communities correspondent in New Orleans, begins with this report.