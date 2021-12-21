Biden vows to ramp up testing, boost other health systems in response to omicron wave

Yamiche Alcindor:

Notably, the government plans to buy a half-a-billion at-home rapid test kits and mail them directly to Americans who request them.

The president said the free kits will be available to order in January. And to cut down on long lines, President Biden announced new federal testing sites across the country. The first one, in New York City, will open before Christmas.

Today, he defended his actions on testing.

Mr. President, what's your message to Americans who are trying to get tested now and who are not able to get tested and who are wondering what took so long to ramp up testing?