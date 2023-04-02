Biden’s complex relationship with oil and gas, despite campaign promises

In 2020, Joe Biden promised to move the U.S. away from fossil fuels. But the Biden administration has a complicated relationship with the oil and gas industry — it has moved forward on plans to drill federally owned lands, auctioned off 73 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico, and approved the controversial Willow project in Alaska. POLITICO energy reporter Ben Lefebvre joins John Yang to discuss.

