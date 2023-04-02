Biden’s complex relationship with oil and gas, despite campaign promises

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
John Yang
Winston Wilde
Kaisha Young
In 2020, Joe Biden promised to move the U.S. away from fossil fuels. But the Biden administration has a complicated relationship with the oil and gas industry — it has moved forward on plans to drill federally owned lands, auctioned off 73 million acres in the Gulf of Mexico, and approved the controversial Willow project in Alaska. POLITICO energy reporter Ben Lefebvre joins John Yang to discuss.
John Yang is the anchor of PBS News Weekend and a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
Kaisha Young is a general assignment producer at PBS News Weekend.
