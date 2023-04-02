Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Sunday on PBS News Weekend, we look at what’s ahead for former President Trump legally and politically as he prepares to make his historic appearance in a Manhattan courtroom. Then, how one major health insurance company is using automated algorithms to deny patient claims. Plus, President Biden’s complicated relationship with the oil and gas industry and environmentalists.
Support Provided By:
Learn more