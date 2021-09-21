Bill Gates on vaccine equity, boosters, climate, his foundation and Epstein meetings

Judy Woodruff:

With world leaders visiting New York this week for the United Nations General Assembly, Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates is calling on the world's richest nations to take what he says are urgent steps needed to end the crisis phase of this pandemic.

We spoke about those steps earlier this afternoon in a wide-ranging discussion.

And we should note, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation is a funder of the "NewsHour."

Bill Gates, thank you very much for joining us.

In the statement you put out today, you spoke about that this is a moment of opportunity, a time to look at this pandemic from — almost from a new perspective.

And yet it's also a somber milestone. You wrote, we are 18 months in. COVID is still on a death march. What gives you hope?

Bill Gates, Co-Chair, Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation: Well, the vaccines are a miracle.

And there's a great story about the scientists who invented those, and how quickly that production has been ramped up. Now, with the volumes increasing, we have a chance to be equitable. We haven't gotten much out to the poorer countries, and yet variants could come out of those countries, and they need to get their economies back on track.

And so the U.S. stepping back in, instead of quitting the WHO, and not being willing to get involved, now the U.S. stepping up and working with other countries, increasing their donations, this is a very positive moment, to remember that there are these deep inequities in health, and ending the pandemic should be top of the list for helping all countries.