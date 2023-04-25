Billy Porter on his return to music and becoming unapologetically himself

Billy Porter has become an icon both on stage and on screen. It was just announced that he's playing James Baldwin in an upcoming biopic, and he's returning to his musical roots by releasing a new album and embarking on his first headlining tour. Geoff Bennett sat down with Porter for our arts and culture series, CANVAS.

