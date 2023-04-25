Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Leave your feedback
Tuesday on the NewsHour, President Biden makes his reelection campaign official, betting his accomplishments and vision for the country will negate concerns about his age. The humanitarian situation in Sudan deteriorates further amid an uneasy ceasefire. Plus, singer, actor and activist Billy Porter discusses his return to music and becoming unapologetically himself.
Support Provided By:
Learn more