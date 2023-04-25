April 25, 2023PBS NewsHour full episode

Tuesday on the NewsHour, President Biden makes his reelection campaign official, betting his accomplishments and vision for the country will negate concerns about his age. The humanitarian situation in Sudan deteriorates further amid an uneasy ceasefire. Plus, singer, actor and activist Billy Porter discusses his return to music and becoming unapologetically himself.

