Black experience, culture finds its way to The Met stage as opera vows more diversity

Jeffrey Brown:

Terence Blanchard would come to love opera himself, and his father would be plenty proud of this musical renaissance man, known first as a jazz Trump player and composer, a six-time Grammy winner, and then for his 60 film scores, notably his work with Spike Lee, including two recent Oscar nominations for "BlacKkKlansman" and "Da 5 Bloods."

This opera is his second, with a libretto by Kasi Lemmons, best known as a filmmaker. It's based on the 2014 memoir by New York Times columnist Charles Blow, the name taken from a verse from Jeremiah in The Old Testament.

It's a coming of age story of poverty, sexuality and race in the South, moving and poignant, but also at times harrowing, including childhood molestation.

Does it makes sense to you that this is the stuff of an opera?